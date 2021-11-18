Marshall Wace LLP Takes $5.08 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

OXM stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.