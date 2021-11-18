Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.02 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 185.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 205.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KE by 160.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KE by 281.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period.

Get KE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -1.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.