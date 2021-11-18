Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.25 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 640,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.01% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth $197,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

CFV stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

