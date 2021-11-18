Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of RVLV opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,595 shares of company stock valued at $72,247,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

