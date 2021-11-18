Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of StepStone Group worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period.

Shares of STEP opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

