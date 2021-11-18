Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NYSE:KSS opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

