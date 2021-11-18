Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Tronox worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

