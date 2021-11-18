Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 57,100 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

NYSE AEM opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

