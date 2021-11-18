Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 5,767 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $477.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.81 and a 200-day moving average of $429.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

