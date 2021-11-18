Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 465,090 Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 465,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.21% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000.

BGRY opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

