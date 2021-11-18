Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399,282 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

