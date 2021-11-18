Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,935 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

