Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of Rekor Systems worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REKR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.