Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.68% of Evolus worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evolus by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,109,605.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.