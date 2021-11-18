Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

