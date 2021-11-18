Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 661,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

