Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 17,740 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of BRP worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP by 87.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 30.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.91. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

