Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 6,014 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 125,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.54 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

