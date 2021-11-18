Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 371,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.22% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,000,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

CYXT stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.