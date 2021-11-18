Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 292.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 36.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

