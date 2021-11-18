Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.