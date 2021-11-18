Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 26,328 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

