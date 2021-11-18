Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 389,528 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 389,528 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Navient worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 447,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

