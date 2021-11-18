Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 78,608 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Golar LNG worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 362.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 54,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

GLNG opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

