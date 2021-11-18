Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $3.72 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,924 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

SYNA opened at $268.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $268.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

