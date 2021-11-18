Mask Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138.89 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $298.43 million and approximately $138.89 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $10.24 or 0.00018324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

