MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.

MasTec stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.