MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.58.

NYSE MTZ opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

