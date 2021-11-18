Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3,104.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $359.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.43.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

