Maverix Metals Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$955.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMX shares. CIBC raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

