Max Property Group (MPG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,377.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Max Property Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007290 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,622,411 coins. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @maxpropertyG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Max Property Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

