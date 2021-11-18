Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.74) earnings per share.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $578.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.87. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 243.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

