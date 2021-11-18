Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Maximus updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.370 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.07-5.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. 10,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,689. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Maximus alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.