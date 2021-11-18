Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,954. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

