Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,954. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

