McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post earnings of $5.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02. McKesson posted earnings of $4.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $22.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.74 to $22.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.23 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $223.82 on Thursday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

