Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.23 Million

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce sales of $397.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.49 million to $415.15 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.