Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.23 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce sales of $397.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.49 million to $415.15 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

