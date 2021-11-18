Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Trading Down 1.3%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 43.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

