MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 66% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $9,019.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.