Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $156,027.15 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $156,027.15 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00366369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,740,170 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

