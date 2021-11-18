Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $613.85

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 613.85 ($8.02) and traded as high as GBX 747.60 ($9.77). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 740.60 ($9.68), with a volume of 1,411,016 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 631 ($8.24).

The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 98.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 754.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 613.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

