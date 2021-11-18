Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MODVF remained flat at $$11.79 during trading on Thursday. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

