Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

