Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $50,144,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $46,650,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $29,263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $12,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

