Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $542.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.00324761 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009779 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.