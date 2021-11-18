Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

