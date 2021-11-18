Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 42.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

