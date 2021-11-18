MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $252.00 and last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.