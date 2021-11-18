Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Update

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 740,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Meredith by 9,024.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,710,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Meredith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meredith by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meredith by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

