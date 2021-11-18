Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Gap Up to $29.35

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $58.70. Meredith shares last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 8,949 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

