Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.
Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22,259.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,629,000 after buying an additional 5,964,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter valued at $36,935,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at $37,927,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its position in Meritor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 5,166,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
