Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22,259.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,629,000 after buying an additional 5,964,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter valued at $36,935,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at $37,927,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its position in Meritor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 5,166,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.